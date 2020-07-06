Youngstown police: Man arrested after trying to burn his house down and fighting with police

Police were called about to Cleveland Street and found him chasing his son around the yard and swinging a chain at him

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man fought with police after trying to burn his house down Sunday afternoon, reports say.

Jose Castro, 52, of Cleveland Street, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of aggravated arson, domestic violence, resisting arrest and two counts of assault on a police officer.

Police were called about 3:25 p.m. to Castro’s house in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. According to a report, he was chasing his son around the yard and swinging a chain at him.

When police arrived, Castro had a chain draped over his shoulders and was holding a gas van. There was also smoke coming out of one of the windows of the house, reports say.

Castro refused orders to stop approaching police and was telling officers to shoot him so they took him to the ground to handcuff him, according to a report.

Castro would not allow himself to be handcuffed and kept telling police he wanted to be shot and die. Additional officers had to be called, and reports say they were finally able to handcuff Castro after stunning him with a taser.

A woman told police she was driving down the street when Castro emerged in front of her car with a chain and smashed her car with the chain. She drove off because she told police she was afraid for her life.