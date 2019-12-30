Youngstown police: Man arrested after trying to break into girl’s bedroom

Jones faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated burglary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a man they chased on foot while answering a prowler call Sunday morning had two handguns with him.

Brandon Jones, 27, of West Chalmers Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated burglary. He is expected to be arraigned later this week.

Police were called to a home in the 800 block of East Avondale Avenue for a report that a man had tried to break into a girl’s bedroom.

When officers arrived, they got a description of the man and later found Jones, who matched the description, walking on Zedaker Avenue.

Jones ran away when police spotted him but he was later caught at gunpoint behind a garage in the 3100 block of Zedaker Avenue, reports said.

Police found a .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol and a .38-caliber revolver next to Jones at the time.

Jones denied any knowledge of the guns, reports said.

The victim said she saw Jones in her bedroom window with a gun in his hand and she ran to another room in the house, the report said.

Jones is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2018 felony domestic violence conviction. He was placed on probation, which he later violated, according to court records.

He will have a hearing on a probation violation because of his latest arrest Tuesday.