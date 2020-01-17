Youngstown police: Man arrested after being spotted on indoor security camera

The victim knew the suspect and identified him for police

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who police say was caught inside a South Side Youngstown home Sunday on a security camera was arrested Thursday.

William Porter, 24, of Weston Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail after he was arrested on the second-degree felony burglary charge by U.S. Marshals at his home.

Police were called Sunday to a home in the 3400 block of Sheridan Road, where reports said a woman who had been monitoring her home security system spotted Porter and another person in her home. The victim said she knew Porter, reports said.

The woman said she screamed at Porter to leave, and he left through a side door. When the woman came home, that door was unlocked, but another door had been kicked in, reports said.

Clothes and two televisions were taken, reports said.

Reports said the woman told police that she did not know the man who was with Porter.