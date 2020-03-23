Youngstown police: Man accidentally crashes car into store while fighting off robber

Officers were called to the Schenley Carry Out on Schenley Avenue for a report of a car crashing into the building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who was fighting off a robbery attempt in Youngstown accidentally crashed his car into a west side store Sunday morning.

The man told police he was sitting in his car in front of the store when a friend asked him for money.

When the victim said he had none, police said the friend pulled open the front door and started reaching into the victim’s pockets. The report said the victim then accidentally hit the gas, colliding with the building.

Police reviewed video of the confrontation, which showed the man reaching through the car and running away after it hit the store, reports said.