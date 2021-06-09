Youngstown police make unrelated gun arrests on north and south sides Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police made two gun arrests Tuesday in unrelated traffic stops on the north and south sides of the city.

Reports said officers pulled over a car about 10 p.m. at Wick and Strausbaugh avenues on the north side for not having a front license plate light. Reports said the passenger in the car, Ian Thomas, 30, of Cameron Avenue, kept telling police he wanted to go home.

The driver of the car had no license but he was able to provide police with his social security number, reports said.

Reports said when police learned the driver did not have a license and they asked him and Thomas to get out of the car, Thomas again told police he wanted to go home.

Thomas reached for the bottom of the car before he opened the door and reports said officers heard a heavy object hitting the ground. When police checked after Thomas got out, they found a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun, reports said.

Thomas was also wearing a fanny pack. Inside the pack, officers found $792 cash, a bag of marijuana, several pills, fentanyl and cocaine. Thomas was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of possession of drugs and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

About 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sherwood Avenue and Hillman Street on the south side, police pulled over a car that had no visible registration, reports said.

Police asked the passengers, including a 5-year-old child, to step out when they found out the driver has four open suspensions on his license, reports said.

Police checked a purse belonging to Shauntelle Collier, 26, of Hillman Street, where they found a loaded semiautomatic handgun inside as well as a small amount of heroin and several pills.

Reports said Collier admitted the gun was hers.

Collier was booked into jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of heroin. She is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.