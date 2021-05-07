Youngstown police make special deliveries to honor moms

The department delivered 50 bags of flowers and cookies across the city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some special moms in the city can expect a delivery from a Youngstown police officer Friday.

The officers will be delivering gift bags with flowers and cookies. It’s part of the department’s Blue Honors You initiative to give credit to mothers.

The mothers were selected after the department asked for nominations, said Victoria Allen of the ICU Block Watch and Youngstown CrimeStoppers Youngstown.

Allen worked with police department Lt. Brian Welsh on the project.

The flowers were donated by a local flower company that wishes to remain anonymous. The cookies were baked by officer Hannah Short and Welsh’s daughter, Brianna Welsh.

Allen read essays with the nominations. She said all were approved.

“Some of the essays were tear jerkers,” Allen said.

Allen said mothers “want to protect their children and their family,” which is not dissimilar from the work police do.

Allen said the department will be launching a similar effort for Father’s Day.