YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect has been arrested for a 2016 homicide.

Ranee Fitzgerald, 23, was arrested Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force and was booked into the Mahoning County Jail. Fitzgerald is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Fitzgerald is charged with aggravated murder for the March 16, 2016, shooting death of Omar Croom, 22.

Croom was found about 1:30 a.m. March 16, 2016, lying on Oak Street Extension near Early Road next to a black SUV.

Police at the time said it appeared that Croom had not been there very long before he was found and that it also appeared he had been shot where he was found.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the two original detectives, detective sergeants Dave Sweeney and Ron Barber, continued working the case over the years with help from Detective Sgt. Jessica Shields.

Simon would not say what led to Fitzgerald finally being arrested now, except to say that advances in evidence testing that were not available in 2016 were crucial in helping detectives secure an arrest warrant for Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald has also been a suspect throughout the duration of the investigation, Simon said.

“She has been a suspect or a person of interest since the original investigation began,” Simon said.

Simon would not comment on a motive.

Police are asking if anyone else has information on Croom’s murder to call CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE or Shields at 330-742-8945.