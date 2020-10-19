Youngstown police make 2 gun arrests over weekend

City police made at least two gun arrests over the weekend, both on Saturday

About 2 a.m. on Saturday, police pulled over a car driven by Jason Hymes, 27, of Alameda Avenue, at East Boston Avenue and Market Street for running a stop sign. Officers could see a marijuana cigarette and two jars of marijuana when they talked to him, so they told him to step out of the car so they could search it.

Underneath the drivers seat, police found a loaded 9mm handgun, according to the report. Hymes told police the gun was his.

Hymes was booked into the jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a Lorie vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

About 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers pulled over a car driven by Devin Wilson, 22, of Erie Street, at Erie Street and East Indianola Avenue for having no registration.

Reports said the car smelled heavily of burnt marijuana, and a marijuana cigarette could be seen by officers in the center console.

When asked if he had anything illegal, Wilson said he had a loaded gun in his waistband. Police searched him and found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol with a 21-round magazine.

Wilson was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

