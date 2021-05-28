Youngstown police looking for woman without pants who hit officer with car door

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking for a woman in the Loveland Road area they say was not wearing pants and who hit an officer with a car door early this morning.

The woman is supposed to be armed with a knife. Police are checking the area around Loveland Road and Windsor Avenue.

The woman jumped in a moving car that hit the officer with an open door. The officer is not seriously injured.

A police dog is also looking for her.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

