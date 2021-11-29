Youngstown police looking for vehicle wanted in hit-and-run investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is asking you to be on the lookout for a vehicle wanted in an investigation.

Investigators say they are looking for a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze wanted in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash.

The image provided is only a reference.

Investigators say they’re unsure what color the vehicle was, but say it sustained damage to its windshield as well as the front right-side in the crash.

Police say the crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, November 15 at the intersection of Lansdowne Boulevard and Kimmel Street. That’s on the east side of Youngstown.

Call investigators with any information at (330) 742-8777, or the Crime Stoppers anonymously at (330) 746-CLUE.