YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is looking for information on a robbery that happened on February 22.

Police released a photo of the man they believe committed the robbery, as well as a vehicle involved in the crime. It is described as a dark blue or black late-model Buick four-door.

Those who recognize the man or vehicle may anonymously call either 330-746-CLUE or the Detective Bureau Tip line at 330-742-8973.