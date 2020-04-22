Youngstown police looking for teen with mental disabilities

Isaiah Moscariell, 17, was last seen on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a juvenile from Youngstown who they say is mentally disabled.

He went missing from the 4100 block of Southern Boulevard in Youngstown.

Police said he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with red sleeves and the word “Nintendo” printed on it. He was also wearing black shorts and brown shoes.

Moscariell is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees him, they’re asked to call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8916.