Youngstown police looking for teen girl missing since November

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are looking for a teen girl who has been missing since November of last year.

Bryla McKelley, 17, ran away from the south side on November 20, 2018.

Police said she may be in danger because no one has been able to contact her since December.

She is described as being 5’1″ tall and weighing 172 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

McKelley was last seen wearing khaki pants and a red polo shirt.

She lives on the east side with her father.

Police said they’ve exhausted all of their leads.

If you have any information on where McKelley might be, please call the police department at 330-742-8929. If you have any information about when she was last seen, call Officer Hannah Short at 330-743-9380.