Youngstown police looking for suspect who robbed South Side store with machete

Reports said the man used a knife to take just over $200 from the cash register

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Wednesday released photos of this man they say is a suspect in the robbery of a store on Youngstown’s south side Saturday evening.

Reports said a man walked into the 2708 Glenwood Ave. Family Dollar about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, followed a clerk behind the counter, pulled a machete on her and forced her to open the cash register at knifepoint.

The man managed to grab just over $200 before running out of the store toward Griselda Avenue.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE or the Detective Bureau tipline at 330-742-8973.

All information will remain anonymous.

