Youngstown police looking for person who took murder victim’s vehicle

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are looking for information on a murder victim’s vehicle.

Someone shot and killed Kenneth Kimbrough in his home on E. Philadelphia Avenue between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Police say his vehicle (pictured above) was taken and then abandoned on Bellview Avenue near a south side park.

Investigators are trying to determine who took the vehicle. They’re asking people who may have seen it to contact them.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the murder is asked to contact Detective Zubal at 330-742-8242 or Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE.