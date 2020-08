Police are looking for 17-year-old D'Andre McElrath

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Family Services Investigative Unit is looking for a teen missing from a residential facility.

Police are looking for 17-year-old D’Andre McElrath. He was last seen leaving a residential facility the city’s east side.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Sgt. Cole at (330) 743-9378 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. After hours, call the YPD non=emergency line at (330) 742-8929.