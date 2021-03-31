Youngstown police looking for missing man

Alvin Ward walked away from his home in the 900 block of W. Laclede Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are looking for a man who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Alvin Ward walked away from his home in the 900 block of W. Laclede Ave. about 6:30 p.m. and did not return.

Ward is a Black male, 5’9″ tall, 160 pounds and is bald with brown eyes.

Police say Ward suffers from dementia.

Call or dial 911 if you see Ward. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.