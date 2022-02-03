YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking for two men who have been responsible for the theft of over 10,000 feet of copper wires from utility poles.

Detective Sgt. George Anderson said the thefts began in mid-December on utility poles on Poland Avenue. The thefts have occurred on poles in 2400 block of Poland Avenue and have progressed from there toward the downtown area for about a mile.

The estimated value of the wires taken so far is about $33,000.

Anderson said it appears that those taking the wires know what they are doing.

“They found a way to make quick money, and they found a way to take advantage of it,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the thefts typically take place in the evenings.

Police are looking for two white men, one thin and one stocky, who drive a four-wheel off-road vehicle.

Anyone with information can call Anderson at 330-742-8268.