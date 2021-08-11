Youngstown police looking for men after illegal dumping on I-680

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s Litter Control Department has some video they want to share with the community of someone dumping illegally in the city.

It was taken from the Litter Control surveillance camera on Salt Springs Road, just off the exit ramp from Interstate-680.

In the video, two men arrive in a U-Haul and then take two recliners out of the back and dump them off the side of an access road.

Youngstown police were called and are checking U-Haul rental sites for possible leads.

If you recognize the men, call Youngstown police.