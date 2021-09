YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Youngstown are looking for a man who is wanted on a parole violation.

Alexander James Mitchell, also known as “Dijee,” is described as a 6’2″ tall and 240-pound Black man with tattoos on his throat and neck. The tattoos say “DTH” and have wings.

Anyone who knows Mitchell’s whereabouts can call Crime stoppers at 330-746-CLUE, the YPD Detective Bureau tip line at 330-742-8973, or 330-207-1598 anonymously.