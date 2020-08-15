Youngstown police looking for man they say shot dog multiple times in CVS parking lot

Police said it started as a domestic disturbance that turned violent

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department found a dog that had been shot multiple times in a parking lot Friday evening.

Police said they responded to the CVS on Mahoning Avenue around 7 p.m. for a domestic disturbance that turned violent.

Det. Sgt. Travis Kis said shots were then fired at the dog.

“Shots turned out being fired and when we got here, we discovered a dog had been shot multiple times during this incident.”

Kis said the man who did it ran away. Police are still trying to find him.

It’s unclear how the dog is doing.