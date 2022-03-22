YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking for a 19-year-old who is wanted for his role in a June shooting death.

Eddie Bryant, of North Bon Air Avenue, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the June 18 shooting death of Cornell Kennedy, Jr., 18.

Kennedy was gunned down about 7:15 p.m. in front of a home in the 100 block of Seneca Avenue on the North Side. Detectives said Tuesday that Kennedy was killed during a shootout.

Investigators placed more than 80 evidence markers at the scene and said over 80 shell casings were collected at the crime scene.

At the time, investigators said Kennedy’s death was connected to two arsons, both on the West Side. Bryant’s home was destroyed in a firebombing a few days before Kennedy was killed. Investigators said that fire as well as one on Silliman Street were also connected to the shooting.

Investigators issued the warrants for Bryant on March 14. They would not get into specifics of the case Tuesday but did say that they are still looking at other charges being filed for those who were involved in the shootout.

Bryant had pleaded guilty almost a year ago, March 23, 2021, in municipal court to a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and was sentenced to probation.

Bryant was also one of two people shot Feb. 2, 2021, in a yard in the 700 block of Harlem Avenue, also on the North Side. Police said they do not believe that shooting is related to Kennedy’s death.

Anyone with information on Bryant’s whereabouts can call detective Sgt. Jerry Fulmer at 330-742-8237; CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE; or the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-WANTED.