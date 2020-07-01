Live Now
Youngstown police looking for information on hit-and-run that left man with injuries

The victim is hurt badly and has not been able to speak to investigators

Piece of a car involved in a hit and run in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —Police are looking for a vehicle suspected of hitting a man June 25 on Youngstown’s south side.

Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal said a 53-year-old man was hit at East Midlothian and Rush boulevards by what investigators believe is a late model, blue metallic Chrysler 300.

Zubal said the man is hurt badly and has not been able to speak to investigators. He said the man was hit about 12 p.m. June 25. He had been cleaning the street before he was hit, reports said.

Zubal said investigators are not sure if he was hit intentionally or by accident. He said the man’s family told him he had no known enemies.

Anyone with information can call the Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911 or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE

