YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking for three men who were involved in a robbery Saturday on Youngstown’s north side.

One of the men, wearing a striped jacket, used a gun to rob another man about 3:55 p.m. Saturday at Saranac and Logan avenues.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE or the police department tip line at 330-742-8YPD.