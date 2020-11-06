Youngstown police looking for breaking and entering suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a breaking and entering suspect.
Investigators say the break-in happened at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 16 on the west side of the city.
Several pieces of lawn maintenance equipment were stolen.
Surveillance images were recently released showing a man in a baseball cap and mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Youngstown Police Detective Sgt. Seann Carfolo at 330-742-8241.
