Youngstown police: Loaded gun, drugs found during separate arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police who arrested a man on a parole violation in the 400 block of Parkcliffe Avenue Friday took another man into custody after finding a loaded gun in an SUV he was sitting in.

Christopher Royal, 28, of Choice Court, is in the Mahoning County jail on drug and gun charges.

He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Police and parole agents were looking for Shaiquon Sharpe, 22, who was taken into custody on a parole violation.

Reports said Royal was sitting in an SUV in the driveway and he smelled of marijuana. When he was questioned by police, they found a bag of marijuana and several pills.

When police searched the SUV, they found the gun hidden in a backpack where Royal was sitting along with 100 painkillers, reports said.