Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Youngstown police invite community to watch annual use of force training

Local News

The department said they invited community members because they want their policy to be transparent

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Youngstown police have invited community members to watch their annual use of force training.

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police have invited community members to watch their annual use of force training.

The sessions are taking place in the former municipal court facility on the third floor of the police department.

Capt. Kevin Mercer, who heads up the department’s training division, is giving the training.

The city’s Community Initiative To Reduce Violence is also taking part in the training.

The department said they invited community members because they want their policy to be transparent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award