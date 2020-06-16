Youngstown police invite community to watch annual use of force training

The department said they invited community members because they want their policy to be transparent

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police have invited community members to watch their annual use of force training.

The sessions are taking place in the former municipal court facility on the third floor of the police department.

Capt. Kevin Mercer, who heads up the department’s training division, is giving the training.

The city’s Community Initiative To Reduce Violence is also taking part in the training.

The department said they invited community members because they want their policy to be transparent.