Youngstown Police start investigation into shooting on South Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Part of South Avenue is closed between Cameron Rd. and Pasadena Rd. while Youngstown Police investigate an incident on the 2000 block.

We have a First News crew on scene getting information from officials.

“We’re recovering evidence and trying to take any kind of statements here at the scene that can help us with the investigation,” said Chief of Detectives Captain Rod Foley.

Police said that three people were shot, two females and one male.

One person did require surgery but their condition is unknown at this time.

Let’s take a look at how the scene looked overnight.

Evidence markers were seen scattered around the building and into the road.

Police said they think the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m.

No information has been released about a possible suspect or if there was more than one shooter.

The scene was cleared shortly before 7 a.m. Stay with First News for updates.

So far 71 people have been shot in Youngstown this year.