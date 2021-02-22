Youngstown police investigating six shooting calls from over the weekend

As a result of the gunfire, one person was hurt and several homes were damaged

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – City police answered six separate gunfire calls Saturday and Sunday, two of which involved semiautomatic rifles that left one person hurt and several that left homes damaged, including one in which a 100-gallon fish tank was shattered by a bullet.

About 9:15 p.m. Saturday, police were called to St. Elizabeth Health Center where a man was dropped off by a friend after he was shot in the stomach.

The shooting happened somewhere in the area of Cordova and Belmont avenues on the north side. The man’s friend told police he picked him up near the old Hayes Middle School building after the victim called him and said he had been shot. Reports noted police were called to the area earlier for a fight.

The victim is in stable condition, reports said.

Earlier Saturday, police were called about 7: 40 p.m. to a home in the 1300 block of Grandview Ave. on the east side, where a woman told them she was cooking dinner when she heard two gunshots and found two bullet holes in her living room.

No one was hurt in that shooting.

About 8 p.m. on the north side, police were called to Broadway Avenue and Griffith Street. When they arrived, they found several 5.56mm shell casings in the intersection — ammunition that is typically used in AR-15 style semiautomatic rifles.

A nearby home in the 700 block of Broadway Ave., which has been damaged by gunfire before, was hit again several times, reports said. Reports said officers could see tape over previous bullet holes, which made it easier to find the fresh bullet holes.

No one was inside but the homeowner got there after police called and let officers in the house. No one was hurt, but reports said police found several bullet holes in the home and a slug in a wall from a previous wall.

A witness told police they saw someone in the street firing a rifle, reports said.

WKBN files show the house was damaged by gunfire Feb. 2, when police found .223-caliber casings, which are also used in AR-15 style rifles.

Also Saturday, police were called about 12:26 p.m. to the 3700 block of Elbertus Ave. for a gunshot sensor call. Officers found 13 bullet holes in the driver’s door of a car parked in a driveway.

A woman in the home said the father of her child came and grabbed her purse and $20, reports said. A family member stopped the two from arguing, but the man vowed to come back and kill those inside the home.

Several minutes later, the man came back with another person and several shots were fired at the woman’s car, reports said. Police said they found 14 9mm shell casings in the driveway.

Sunday evening, police investigated two separate gunfire calls at about the same time, both involving semiautomatic rifles.

About 9:50 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2900 block of Hudson Ave. for gunfire.

The homeowner said he was inside sleeping with his wife and six children when gunfire woke them up.

Police found two bullet holes in a big screen television. A fish tank with 100 gallons of water was shattered by a bullet, which caused water damage to a ceiling and stereo below, reports said.

Police found 22 9mm shell casings and two .40-caliber shell casings outside, reports said.

About 10 p.m., police found 19 .223-caliber casings, as well as a 7.62mm casing and six 9mm casings outside a home in the 100 block of Silliman St. on the west side.

A woman there said she was on the porch and when she was going inside, a car drove by and fired several shots at the home, according to reports.

A car parked in front of the home and a Jeep in the driveway were damaged by gunfire. The home next door was also hit by a bullet, reports said.

For the year, two people have been killed and six hurt in shootings in the city, four of them this month. The two deadly shootings were Jan. 1 and 2.

Last year at this time, 10 people had been shot, five of them killed.