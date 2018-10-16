Local News

Youngstown police investigating shooting where man was found injured in parking lot

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2018 09:24 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 09:24 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Youngstown police are investigating a shooting outside a business on the city's south side.

A man was found shot in the parking lot of the Shell gas station at Market Street and West Avondale.

Police have no idea who shot him.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories