Youngstown police investigating shooting where man was found injured in parking lot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Youngstown police are investigating a shooting outside a business on the city's south side.

A man was found shot in the parking lot of the Shell gas station at Market Street and West Avondale.

Police have no idea who shot him.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he is in stable condition.