Youngstown police investigating shooting that left 1 hurt

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police were called to a shooting in Youngstown that left a man hurt on Thursday morning.

Detectives responded about 10:15 a.m. to the 300 block of Edwards Avenue just past High Street, where a man in a home was wounded in a drive-by shooting.

There were at least 11 shell casings in the street. Several evidence markers were clustered in the front yard next to the front porch steps and the porch themselves, but detectives on the scene would not say if those markers indicated someone returned fire.

The injured man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Detectives were investigating a homicide on St. Louis Avenue from the night before when they were called to Edwards Avenue.