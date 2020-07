Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Man in stable condition after shooting in Youngstown Tuesday night

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, July 15.

Officials with the Police Department say a man was shot around 11 p.m. and is currently in stable condition.

Police say it’s unclear exactly where in the city he was shot.