YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police are investigating after they said a man was shot in the legs Tuesday morning.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the man, who showed up at the St. Elizabeth Health Center about 4 a.m., told police he heard gunfire then realized he was hit and managed to get someone to drop him off at the hospital. He said he was on Market Street when he was shot.

The victim told police that he is not sure who shot him.

The man also has a warrant from Franklin County on a gun charge and will be taken into custody once his treatment is complete, Simon said.

The victim is in stable condition. The shooting is still under investigation.