Youngstown Police investigating multiple south side shootings

Police are processing a shooting scene in the 600 block of Samuel Avenue where a person was killed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people are dead and at least one wounded as police investigate two separate shootings this morning on the South Avenue corridor.

At South and Palmer Avenues, a man was killed and his female passenger wounded after a truck they were in crashed into a utility pole after they were shot at a home on Palmer Avenue.

Right now, Boardman Police have Palmer Ave. blocked.

Police are also processing a shooting scene in the 600 block of Samuel Avenue where a person was killed.

A woman was shrieking as the body was taken out of the house.

“Please, let me see her! Please! Please! She’s the only daughter I have!”

One of the detectives on the scene gently said, “Ma’am,” and went over to talk to her.

Neighbors across the street gathered on their lawns, some with umbrellas to ward off a light rain, as police processed the crime scene.

At South and Palmer Avenues, a woman pulled up in a parking lot next to the truck where the deceased was inside.

Frantically, she said she didn’t know who was in the truck but she wanted to make sure it was someone she didn’t know.

“I hate the [expletive] South Side,” she said. “I don’t even know who this is.”

She left shortly after. It was clear whoever was in the truck was someone she did not know

Police are trying to determine if the homicides on Palmer and Samuel are connected.

This gives the city 20 homicides for the year and a total of at least 87 people shot. Last year Youngstown had 98 people shot and 28 homicides.