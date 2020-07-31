Youngstown Police investigating homicide on city’s south side

The victim was transported to Mercy Health Main, but died at the hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred just before 1 a.m. on Friday.

Police we called to the area on La Belle Avenue for a call about a fight. In a vacant lot near the address, officers found a man who appeared to have been shot in the torso.

The victim was transported to Mercy Health Main, but died at the hospital.

The YPD Detective Division and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating this

incident.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

No suspect for the incident has been found at this time.