Youngstown police: Man found on Sherwood Avenue with gunshot wound, later pronounced dead

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday night.

Police were called to the 500 block of Sherwood Ave. for reports of gunfire Sunday around 5:18 p.m.

They say they used “Shot Spotter” equipment to detect the gunfire.

A source told WKBN three shots were fired at the time of the shooting.

They say a man was laying in the middle of the street with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released by the coroner, however, he is described as a man in his 20s. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Mahoning County Coroner is investigating.

According to the Shot Spotter website, the equipment uses sensors to detect gunfire in an area. It uses an acoustic assessment to identify multiple shooters, multiple weapons and can notify law enforcement.

