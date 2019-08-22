Youngstown police investigating homicide, fourth shooting in a day

Earlier Thursday, there were three other shootings in the city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating another shooting in Youngstown — this one, deadly.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of W. Marion Avenue near Overland Avenue.

Investigators said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Earlier Thursday, there were three other shootings in the city.

Police aren’t saying if the shootings are connected at this time.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.