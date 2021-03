It happened just before 5 p.m. on E Lucius Avenue and Rush Boulevard

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after gunshots were reported on the south side Saturday evening.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on E. Lucius Avenue and Rush Boulevard.

According to officials on scene, there are no injuries reported, but a car ended up in the front yard of a nearby house. It is being taken as evidence.

Police are still investigating and no arrests have been made.