Youngstown Police investigating gunfire incident

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are on the scene of a gunfire investigation on the 100 block of East Avondale Avenue.

Around 8:20 a.m., police were sent to a home in the 200 block of East Boston Avenue for a gunfire call but no one was injured there.

Officers were talking to a man lying in the road and are now searching him before he is put in a police car.

Officers could also be seen counting money after the man was taken into custody.

Police are using a dog to search in the area of Brooklyn Avenue for a gun or one of the suspects.

Police also found two shell casings at East Florida and Southern Boulevard in front of Southside Recycling, which is about four blocks north of where the man was taken into custody.

Police are also having a car in the first block of East Philadelphia Avenue towed for evidence and at least one person there was being questioned in a cruiser.