Youngstown police investigating exchange of gunfire that left 1 hurt

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating an exchange of gunfire that left a man hurt.

It happened early Wednesday morning, according to a police report.

Police say a 38-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound after police went to the 1500 block of Dogwood Ln. on a report of a shooting.

Police said a man who was with the victim told investigators they were at the Big Apple gas station to talk to a man who’d been causing problems with the victim’s family members. He said while they were there, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at them.

The man told police he has a CCW permit and admitted he shot back before leaving the area.

The man told police the suspect drove by later while they were walking on Rosewood Lane, firing at them. The victim was shot in the shoulder.

Police went to the Big Apple gas station and surrounding areas, but didn’t find shell casings.

Police did find 11 shell casings in the 1600 block of Rosewood, as well as homes in the area hit by bullets.

Police arrested the man who talked to them after learning the gun he had was stolen, according to a police report. He faces a receiving stolen property charge.