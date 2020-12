There is one car in the middle of a yard on Overland Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a deadly crash.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Overland Avenue and Garfield Street on the city’s south side.

Overland is blocked off between Myrtle and Garfield.

There is one car in the middle of a yard on Overland.

Police are not releasing any more details at this time.