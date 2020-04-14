Breaking News
Youngstown police investigating body found

Local News

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. by someone who thought they say a body

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives are investigating after the body of a man was found late Monday evening on the East Side.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. by someone who thought they say a body at Thorn Hill Avenue and Lansdowne Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found a man’s body, said Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn.

Blackburn said there were no signs of trauma on the body and detectives will be working with the coroner’s office to determine the cause of death. He said it could be a drug overdose because of the way the person was just there.

