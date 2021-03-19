Youngstown police investigating after man’s car shot up on south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Early Thursday morning, police officers collected a dozen shell casings from a semiautomatic rifle after a car was heavily damaged by gunfire on a south side street, reports said.

Police were called to the 800 block of Cornell Ave. just before 3:30 a.m. When they got there, they found a parked car with bullet holes in the windshield, trunk and front end.

The owner of the car told police he had just returned from getting food and went inside his house when he heard gunfire.

The man told police he has been feuding with another man over a woman and the man taunted him by sending him Snapchats of him driving past his house.

Another car he owns was also heavily damaged by gunfire late last year, reports said.

No one was hurt.

Police said they found a dozen 7.62 mm shell casings in the street, the type of ammunition typically used in AK-47 style assault rifles.