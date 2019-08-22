Youngstown police: 3 reports of shots fired overnight

While our WKBN news team was at the scene, neighbors at the Scioto shooting told us they heard around 9 to 12 shots

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown officers were busy early Thursday morning reporting to three locations for reports of gunfire.

A source close to Youngstown Police Department says five people were shot at these locations.

Officers say the first call came in from Himrod Avenue near the Expressway around midnight. This is on the city’s east side.

Police say a second call came in from Aberdeen Avenue. This one close to the south side. That happened a few minutes after they were called to Himrod Avenue.

A third call came in around 2:30 a.m. from Scioto Street on the east side.

While our WKBN news team was at the scene, neighbors at the Scioto shooting told us they heard around 9 to 12 shots, and they “hit the floor.” At least one person from this shooting was taken to a hospital. They are listed in stable conditions, according to police.

Names of those involved in any of the shootings have been released.

