YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police are investigating two fatal motorcycle accidents over the weekend.

The first accident was early Saturday morning after a man driving north on his motorcycle ran into a guardrail at East Lucius Avenue and Southern Boulevard.

Patrolman Morris Lee of the Accident Investigation Unit said it is not known why the rider lost control and hit the guardrail.

The second accident took place early Sunday morning when a motorcycle collided with an SUV at Market and Henry streets.

Lee said the rider of that motorcycle was also traveling north when he went too fast on a curb, lost control, and collided with the SUV.

The names of the riders will be released by the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.