Youngstown police investigate weekend shooting, stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating a shooting and stabbing over the weekend in Youngstown.

About 3:52 a.m. Saturday, a man was shot at a 2150 South Ave. bar after he and a friend went there to see a woman who wanted nothing to do with the victim, reports said.

The truck they were driving was also hit by six bullets, but the victim still managed to make it to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

About 1:20 a.m., a man returned home in the 1100 block of Burlington Avenue and was stabbed in the back. He was also treated at St. Elizabeth.

When asked at the hospital who stabbed him, the victim told police, “No one here,” reports said.