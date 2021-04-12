Youngstown police investigate two weekend shootings

The city has now seen 24 people shot for the year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives are investigating after two people were wounded in Youngstown over the weekend.

About 4:50 a.m. Sunday, police were called to St. Elizabeth Health Center where a man was dropped off for a gunshot wound to his hand.

Reports said the man was very uncooperative but eventually told police he was in a car with someone else on Oak Street near Early Road when he heard 15 shots and realized he had been hit in the arm. Someone then drove him to the hospital, reports said.

Reports said the man had a holster and when he was asked if he had a gun, he said the holster was for his taser.

Police checked the area but could find no evidence of a shooting, reports said.

About 8:50 p.m. Friday, police were called to Broadway Avenue on the north side and found a man who had been shot lying in front of a nearby home.

Witnesses told police they heard a single shot and saw the victim stagger down the street while a man was running away in the opposite direction.

Police could five no evidence of a crime scene there either, reports said.

That man is also being treated at St. Elizabeth.

The two shootings give the city 24 shooting victims for the year. Seven of those people have been fatally shot. At this time last year Youngstown had 18 shooting victims, with eight of those victims being fatally wounded.