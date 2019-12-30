Youngstown police investigate two robberies within a half hour of each other

About 9:30 a.m., reports said a man ran into a building on the 2000 block of Market Street with a revolver demanding money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating two robberies within a half hour of each other Sunday morning.

About 9:30 a.m., reports said a man ran into a building on the 2000 block of Market Street with a revolver demanding money. The man left with cash and cigarettes.

About 10 a.m., a man told police someone offered to sell him drugs at the 200 block of Market Street, then pulled a revolver and forced him to drive around the south side.

The man’s watch and phone were taken before he was let go, reports said.

Both of the reported robberies are under investigation.