Youngstown police investigating after teens wounded by gunfire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after two teens were wounded Monday evening on the north side of Youngstown.

Police found the teens after being called about 8 p.m. to a home in the 700 block of Harlem Avenue.

Chief of Detectives Captain Rod Foley said the teens were not very cooperative, but investigators believe they were shot outside the home.

The shootings are the first in the city since a man was wounded Jan. 3 in the 2000 block of Humboldt Avenue.

Six people have been shot in the city so far in 2021, two of them fatally.