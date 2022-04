YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a shooting on the city’s South Side.

Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Mohawk Avenue.

Police confirmed there was a shooting but did not have any information about the victim.

Several evidence markers have been placed in the street, and neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots.

